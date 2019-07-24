Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-2001
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
601 Weldon Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Youngstown, PA
Michael R. Repko


1924 - 2019
Michael R. Repko Obituary
Michael R. "Mickey" Repko, 95, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born April 27, 1924, in Calumet, he was a son of the late Steve Repko and Anna (Seamen) Repko. Michael was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed by Tucci and Soblesky Construction. A veteran of World War II, he served as a Private First Class in the Army with the 558th Automatic Weapon Battalion. His Battalion fought in Central Europe and the Rhineland, and Michael was awarded the American Campaign, European-Middle Eastern Campaign, Good Conduct, and World War II Victory medals. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982, Unity Township, and the American Slovak Society, Bradenville. His favorite pastimes included reading, pitching horseshoes and watching western movies. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Steve and William Repko; and seven sisters, Mary Pocratsky, Patricia Stockl, Jean Vasko, Betty Simone, Irene Poklembo, Delores "Dolly" Debelak and Helen "Rita" Pasinski. Michael is survived by his wife, Gloria Kay (Sarver) Repko, of Latrobe; one sister, Kay Rittwage and her husband, George, of Ohio; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James Podlesny, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery with graveside military services accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg.
To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019
