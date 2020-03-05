|
Michael R. Scialdone, 56, of Greensburg, peacefully passed away at 2 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after a longtime illness. He was born July 5, 1963, in Wilkinsburg, a son of Joan A. (Campbell) Scialdone and the late Richard E. Scialdone. He had been in pain for five years. It was time for him to go to a place where there is no suffering. His home in heaven is complete where his dad, Rick, was waiting for him. Mike was a godly man who witnessed to many during his lifetime. He served in the Navy and also worked for the federal government. Mike was loved by many, young and old. In addition to his mother, he is survived by sisters, Sandi, Sue and Barb (Mark); and his brother, Bill (Gail). As a young man, Mike was part of a group of young people who started the first Bible study at Penn-Trafford HIgh School. He proudly participated in band most of his school years. At Mike's request, there will be no viewing or services. His burial will be private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is entrusted with arrangements. As he always loved his cat, Sylvia, if anyone would wish, donations could be made to Wayward Whiskers Cat Rescue. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.