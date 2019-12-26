Home

Michael S. Brewer


1963 - 06
Michael S. Brewer Obituary
Michael Scott "Mouse" Brewer, 56, of Export, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo, with his loving family by his side. He was born June 21, 1963, in Wilkinsburg and was a son of Raymond Brewer and the late Ethel J. (Tomer) Brewer. Michael was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He was a member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo. Michael is survived by his father, Raymond; brother, Gary Brewer and his wife, Roxanne, of Apollo; nieces, Celia and Taylor; great-aunt, Gladys; numerous cousins, including Gail and Barbara Jean; and best friend, Cindy Schofield.
Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Funeral services for Michael will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Pete Goetschius of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, Apollo, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to a . To send online expressions of sympathy or obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 26, 2019
