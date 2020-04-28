|
Michael Sean Galiardi, 44, of Connellsville, died suddenly at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was the son of Andrea Himelinski of Connellsville. He was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School, class of 1993. Michael was a patriot, having served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He worked at SCI Greene until 9-11. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 948 and the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and planting his garden. Michael was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Vivian Galiardi, and his aunt, Mary Susan Galiardi. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three children, Valerie Cardenas and Amanda Galiardi, both of Texas, and his son, Michael Eugene Galiardi at home; and his two granddaughters, Carmen and Lydia; his loving companion, Charlene Sweeney; his aunts, Linda Galiardi and Cynthia Rivosecchi (Joe), as well as Aunt Rita and Uncle Basil Nolan and Uncle Sam Brooks; also many cousins and good friends. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church will be held at the convenience of the family. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent dePaul Society, P.O. Box 375, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Michael Sean Galiardi. To offer a condolence or remembrance. please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.