Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Galiardi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael S. Galiardi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael S. Galiardi Obituary
Michael Sean Galiardi, 44, of Connellsville, died suddenly at home on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was the son of Andrea Himelinski of Connellsville. He was a graduate of Geibel Catholic High School, class of 1993. Michael was a patriot, having served in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division. He worked at SCI Greene until 9-11. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 948 and the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed the outdoors and planting his garden. Michael was a member of Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Eugene and Vivian Galiardi, and his aunt, Mary Susan Galiardi. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his three children, Valerie Cardenas and Amanda Galiardi, both of Texas, and his son, Michael Eugene Galiardi at home; and his two granddaughters, Carmen and Lydia; his loving companion, Charlene Sweeney; his aunts, Linda Galiardi and Cynthia Rivosecchi (Joe), as well as Aunt Rita and Uncle Basil Nolan and Uncle Sam Brooks; also many cousins and good friends. Due to the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. A funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church will be held at the convenience of the family. All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent dePaul Society, P.O. Box 375, Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Michael Sean Galiardi. To offer a condolence or remembrance. please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -