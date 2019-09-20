|
Michael S. Pardus Jr., 83, of Greensburg, loving husband and father, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 13, 1936, a son of the late Michael S. Pardus Sr. and Mary A. Shoemaker Pardus. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita J. Trice Pardus; daughter, Lisa Mary Pardus; and two brothers, Marion "Bud" Pardus and Robert Pardus. He worked as a purchaser for Troutman's Department Store and later retired as manager of the Lilly Shop, both in Greensburg. He was a lifelong member of Harrold Zion Lutheran Church and, with wife Juanita, was actively involved in the church's youth programs. He had a lifelong passion for music and played saxophone and clarinet in wedding and polka bands throughout most of his life. He is survived by his children, Michael Pardus and his wife, Susan, Jeffrey Pardus, Chris Pardus and his wife, Terri, and Drew Abadessa-Pardus and his wife, Frances; grandchildren, Jeffrey Pardus, Adrienne Burick, Abigail Hardesty, Allison Howard, Ben Pardus, Caleb Pardus, Zach Pardus, Francesco Abadessa-Pardus, Pavol Abadessa-Pardus, James Graham-Hayes and Robin Graham-Hayes; and great-grandchildren, Domenico and Elyses Hardesty, Reed Pardus and Sebastian Pardus.
Family and friends will be received from noon until 4 p.m. Sunday at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of Michael's service at 11 a.m. in Harrold Zion Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA 15601. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Michael's family requests that donations be made to All About Kids Preschool. Please make checks out to Harrold Zion Lutheran Church and mail to the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019