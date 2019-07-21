Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504
(724) 423-2566
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504

Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504

Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504

Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:30 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
2072 Route 130
Pleasant Unity, PA 15676-0504

Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church
Trauger, PA

Michael Skapura Obituary
Michael Skapura, 88, of Humphrey, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Humphrey, a son of the late Stephan Sr. and Anna (Loboda) Skapura. He was a graduate of Hurst High School Class of 1949. Michael was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he had been employed by PPG Industries, South Greensburg. He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, where he called bingo for 40 years. He was a life member of the Slovak Sportsman's Club, Hecla, and the American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Michael loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, gardening and canning. He enjoyed sharing the vegetables from his garden and his canned goods with family and friends. He also participated in the morning coffee group at the Country Cafe and Video in Pleasant Unity. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy (Duffus) Skapura; sisters, Katherine DiPrimio, Anna Giron, Mary Barton, Susan Henry and Evelyn Forish; brothers, John, Steve Jr. and Joseph; infant brother, Stephen; son-in-law, the Rev. Father William Wojciechowski; and grandson, Duane Kerr. He is survived by his children, Jane S. Kerr (Jeffrey Singer), of Mt. Lebanon, Sue Ellen Snyder and husband, Mike, of Latrobe, Michael S. Skapura, of Latrobe, and Nancy S. Stynchula and husband, Charles, of Murrysville; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on the way; sister, Helen Bailey, of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity. Panachida will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by divine liturgy at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Trauger, with the Rev. Paul-Alexander Shutt, OSB as celebrant. Full military honors will immediately follow and be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Parastas will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 829, Latrobe, PA 15650. The family would like to express their sincere thanks for the wonderful care given by the caregivers at St. Anne Home. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 21 to July 23, 2019
