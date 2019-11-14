|
|
Michael Tlumack, 96, of Mt. Pleasant Township, died Saturday evening, Nov. 9, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Feb. 26, 1923, at his home place, Southwest, Pa. (Hecla), the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Adzima Tlumack. He grew up and worked on the Tlumack Family Farm for a number of years. He was an assembly man for Schuster Building Components, of Herminie, with 20 years' service. He was a proud veteran of the Army, serving during World War II from 1944 to 1946 with Co B. 377th Infantry 95th Division, serving in Germany and France. There he received a commendation letter from William H. Simpson, Lieutenant General U.S. Army, and attained the rank of PFC. He was the recipient of the Combat Infantry Badge (1944), World War II Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, E AME Campaign Medal. In his spare time, he loved making and working his garden at home. Michael is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him; his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Jean Baken Tlumack, whom he married, Sept. 20, 1958; his loving children, Greg Tlumack and wife, Kim, of Norvelt, Michelle Brougher and husband, Darrell, of Mt. Pleasant; his adoring grandchildren, Bonni Springer and husband, Jay, Nichole Thom and husband, Ian, Cody Brougher and fiancee, Holly, Josh Tlumack, Laura Merich and husband, Nick, and Alyssa Schem and husband, Chase; and his great-grandchildren, Tristen, Lowen and Tyten Springer and Kamden and Ethan Thom. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Annen Jay Springer (March 17, 2014); and his siblings, John "Jack" Tlumack, Elizabeth McCabe, Mary Brodak, George "Sam" Tlumack, Anna Riegelhaupt and Joseph Tlumack.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at which time his memorial service will begin, with Pastor Terry Murray, officiating. Private inurnment will follow in Middle Churches Presbyterian Mausoleum, Mt. Pleasant Township, with full military honors accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post 446, Honor Guard.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019