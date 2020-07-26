Michael V. "Mitch" Stepic, of Export, passed away on Friday July 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1930, in Greensburg, a son of the late Matthew and Ludmilla (Shpuck) Stepic. Michael was a member of St. John de la Salle Church in Delmont and served in many volunteered capacities, including bingo, choir and festivals. He honorably served in the Navy, stationed in Rhode Island. He was retired from Omnova Solutions, formerly General Tire/Gen Corp. Upon his retirement, he worked part time at Ferri's for many years. In addition to his church activities, Michael volunteered with his daughter as a dog walker and cat foster for the Animal Rescue League and several other animal rescue groups for many years. In 1981, he was awarded recognition for his cost-saving idea for purifying and recycling petroleum products for General Tire/Gen Corp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret (Toth) Stepic; brother, Eugene; and sister, Mary Jean Hasychak. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Dave) Robinson, of Greensburg, and her husband's many children; brother, Mark (Dorothy) Stepic, of Export; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mitch enjoyed gardening and won many awards for his prized dahlias and peonies, and enjoyed reading books about history and sci-fi and British comedy, especially Benny Hill. If desired, donations may be made to Pet Friends, Irwin, Pa. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John de la Salle Church, Delmont, followed by interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park with military honors accorded by the Greensburg VFW Post #33 Honor Guard. Arrangements are by WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export. To send online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
.