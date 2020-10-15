1/1
Michael W. Spence
1959 - 2020
Michael W. Mike" Spence, 61, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Steubenville, Ohio, to the late William and Rita Quinn Spence, and had been a resident of New Kensington for the past year and a half, having previously resided in Alexandria, Va., Los Angeles, Calif., and Wintersville, Ohio. Mike was the owner/operator of Discount Phone Service, Santa Monica, Calif., for 20 years. Prior to operating his own business, he worked as a lineman for GTE in Los Angeles, where he was proud to have been honored by the corporation's CEO for saving a choking baby's life by administering the Heimlich maneuver. Before moving to Los Angeles in 1980, Mike had worked for Weirton Steel in Weirton, W.Va. Mike was a true gentleman who was funny, generous and kind. He was loved by all who knew him. Mike enjoyed golfing in his leisure time and was an avid fan of The Ohio State University and Notre Dame football teams, as well as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He also loved the Los Angeles Lakers, and it was fitting that they won the NBA Finals on the day of his death. He loved spending time at his cabin in Arrowbear, Calif., listening to music, playing Song Quiz, laughing with his good buddies at the Irish Times in Culver City, Calif., and spending time with his many friends and family. Mike is survived by his wife of 29 years, Anne E. Shoemaker Spence; siblings, Carol (Glen) Goodnow, of Melbourne, Fla., Ginny (Al, deceased) Bahr, of Manassas, Va., Joan (Mike) Swaim, of Tampa, Fla., Helen (Leo Morris) Spence, of Sarasota, Fla., Ed (Tara) Spence, of Hendersonville, N.C., Dave (Fran) Spence, of Burke, Va., and Margaret (Bobby Khodl) Spence, of Arrowbear, Calif.; numerous beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; cousins; in-laws; friends; and his faithful four-legged companion, Brutus. Private arrangements for his interment are being made by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Emergency Assistance Program for Bartenders at https://usbgfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/95524-covid-19-relief-campaign.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
October 14, 2020
“Mike and Anne & Anne”..... the loving memories of my youth and your kindness and wisdom will be with me forever!!!! Mr. Popov Man, rest forever in paradise..... I will NEVER forget the man you were and the example to us all that you so effortlessly became!!!!! Love you Mike.... Always, Vinny
Vince Cardona Se
Friend
October 14, 2020
You have our sympathies and our thoughts and prayers go out to you Anne, your family and all of Mikes family. Love and peace to all, Chrissy and family
Chrissy Hafera
Family
