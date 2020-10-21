1/
Michael Weis
Michael Weis, 69, has passed away at his Baltimore, Md., home he shared with his companion, Rose Weidiger. After high school, Mike was hired at Walworth Valve, where he worked until the plant closed. That's when he moved to Baltimore and worked at ADCOR for 27 years. Mike enjoyed socializing with friends during bowling leagues and horseshoe tournaments. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jeff, and niece, Tressa. Surviving are his brothers, Tom, and wife, Vickie, Mark and wife, Dianne, sister-in-law, Kitty, nieces, Aimee, Beth and Carrie, and nephew, Ian, aunts, Irene Medsker and Mary Weis, uncle, Dave, and aunt, Lori, plus his many cousins. There are no funeral arrangements to post at this time. Godspeed Mike.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 21, 2020.
