Michael Yackovich, 55, of Rillton, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at his home. He is survived by his son, Michael Eli (Destiny) Yackovich; his grandson, Mason Yackovich; his parents, Nick and Janice Yackovich; his sister and brother-in-law, Frederick and Mary Collins; his brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Amy Yackovich; his nieces, Catie (Jonathan) Humphreys, Lauren (Shawn) O'Brien, Megan (Thomas) Croxford and Kristen Collins; and a great-niece, Grace Humphreys. Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, August J. and Viola DiGiacobbe; and paternal grandparents, Simo and Helen Yackovich. Michael was a graduate of Yough High School and CCAC with a degree in HVAC. He was most recently employed at Extremity Imaging Partners (EIP) and Animal Imaging Partners (AIP) in Wexford. When Michael wasn't working, you could find him cutting yards, fixing anything he could get his hands on, moving things for anyone who needed a pickup truck, cheering on the Steelers with his dad, shopping with his mom, and being a friend to anyone and everyone who needed one. Michael truly lived a selfless life of service, and the hole left in our hearts will be impossible to fill. In the spirit of love and sharing, which was very much a part of who Michael was, it is important to note that Michael has had a long struggle with addiction that stole this beautiful person from our world. If you or a loved one are struggling with the demons of addiction, know that there is help, hope, and recovery. The first step is recognizing the need for help and the second is asking for it. Gateway Rehabilitation Center, 412-373-2234; Greenbriar Treatment Center, 724-339-7180; and Narcotics Anonymous (local), 412-462-4246. A viewing will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie. Private funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the funeral home, with Father Rumen Stoychev officiating. Interment will follow in Mars Hill Baptist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael's name to Holy Ascension Serbian Orthodox Church, 24 N. Third St., Youngwood, PA 15697. Covid-19 restrictions will be adhered to, and masks are required. Funeral home occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time. To send online condolences, please visit http://www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
