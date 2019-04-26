Michaelene A. Nohavicka, 71, of West Newton, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born April 16, 1948, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael and Ann (Kosor) Seliy. Michaelene was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, West Newton, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the choir and former member of Parish Council and the Youth Ministry. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Elliott Co. and managed the former Curves in West Newton. She was president of Yukon Croatian Lodge 432, past president of the PTO at St. Sebastian School and past president of Grand Illusion Baton Corps in West Newton. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, John J. Nohavicka; daughters, Jill Nohavicka Slepsky and Beth Lengvarsky and husband, Michael; grandchildren, Delaney Slepsky, Liam Lengvarsky and Mia Lengvarsky; sister, Debra Rager; brother, Dennis Seliy and wife, Verna; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Robert Rager.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Church. Burial will be in West Newton Cemetery.

Michaelene generously donated to 16 different charities. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Church or Hillman Cancer Center, for bladder melanoma research. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.