Micheal D. Rizzo, 53, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born Nov. 27, 1965, in Uniontown, the son of George L. Rizzo Jr., of North Huntingdon, and the late Peggy Ann (Ervin) Rizzo. He was an employee of Perma-Cast, of Export, and enjoyed hiking, video games, books and movies. In addition to his father, he is survived by his children, Aaron Rizzo and Elizabeth Rizzo, of North Huntingdon; his stepchildren, Kandis Miller, of Irwin, Katie Smith, of Mt. Pleasant, and Dayton Wolfe, of Darragh; six grandchildren; a sister, Lisa (John) Schmotzer, of North Huntingdon; also niece and nephew, Brianna and Nathan Schmotzer.
There will be no services at this time. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may make a contribution to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 30 to May 9, 2019