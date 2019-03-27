Home

Vaia Funeral Home
463 Athena Drive
Delmont, PA 15626
(724) 468-1177
Michele L. Drap


Michele L. Drap Obituary
Michele L. (Testa) Drap, 66, of New Alexandria, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 9, 1952, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Michael C. and Madeline A. (Vallozzi) Testa. Michele was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was formerly employed by The Wagon Wheel Restaurant, Delmont. Michele loved horseback riding, sewing and cooking, but her most treasured times were those spent with her beloved family. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Linda M. Williams; brother, Michael J. "Mikey" Testa; and sister, Madeline Frances Malizia. Michele will be sadly missed by her devoted husband of 47 years, Barry Drap; daughter, Debbie Maruca (Mike), of Saltsburg; sister, Dana Lee Testa (Patty Thompson), of California; niece and nephews, Jackson and Abigail Thompson, and Joey and Peter Malizia; and many friends. Michele was the very proud grandmother of Colton Williams, Samantha Pronko and Thomas and Nicolas Maruca.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, PA 15670, with Monsignor Larry Kulick, as celebrant. Chapel committal services and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont., will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michele's memory may be made to , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, Call: 1-800-LUNGUSA. Please write "Michele Drap" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
