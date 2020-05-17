Michele L. "Micki" (Gordon) Riddle, 58, of Forbes Road, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at home. She was born Dec. 10, 1961, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Roy and Jeanne Hope Gordon. Micki was a longtime fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She is survived by her husband and longtime friend, Mark S. Riddle; three children, Christa Whitney, of Greensburg, Bradley Bortz (Rebecca), of Barberton, Ohio, and Brett Bortz, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren, Nichole, Nae, Avah and Samantha Whitney, Isiah and Ezra Bortz and Addison Bortz; two great-grandchildren, Brentley Baggley and Draxton Bowser; three siblings, Deborah Barron, of Claridge, Virginia Mosovsky (Al), of Greensburg, and Blaine Gordon (Marlo Reck), of Export; and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent health crisis, there will be no public viewing. Services will be private. The family will hold a public service at a later date to celebrate her life. Micki's family has entrusted her care to the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. To share your memories and photos or offer your condolences, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2020.