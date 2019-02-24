Michelina J. "Peg" Stabile, 96, formerly of Greensburg, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife for 64 years to the late Michael Dominic Stabile; loving mother of Micheline Stabile (Wendy Bell), of South Fayette, Christine (Ned) Karlovich, of Peters Township, and David M. Stabile (John Zinsmeister), of Lewes, Del.; treasured grandmother of Ned Michael Karlovich, of Amsterdam, Holland, and Nicholas Alexander (Hye-In "Mia" Kim) Karlovich, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; proud great-grandmother of Filippa Gike, Rhys Askr, and Alexander Kim Karlovich. She was predeceased by nine siblings; and also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Like many other women of her generation, Peg was pleased to join the workforce during World War II. She was proud of her work as an inspector at the Elliot Co. in Jeannette. The Elliott Co.'s war contribution included turbines, generators, blowers, ejectors, heaters, and other warship and engine parts. Often, in later years, she could be heard boasting about having earned her own Social Security benefit. She frequently checked to make sure the government was still sending the checks. Peg was a diligent student and an especially avid reader and writer. As a young adult, she wrote a book of her life growing up as an immigrant daughter during the Depression in the small Italian community of Hilltop in Greensburg. She called the autobiography "Gray Clouds Parting." Unfortunately, she burned the only manuscript when it was turned down for publication. Peg surmounted the afflictions of mental illness during her early adulthood to enjoy the later part of her adulthood. She especially enjoyed her cherished grandsons, great-grandchildren, large family gatherings, cooking large Italian meals, baking with her daughters, snacking on anything sweet, especially chocolate chip cookies, and of course, she loved her bling. Residents and workers at Strabane Woods, her assisted care residence, fondly remember Peg scooting around in her walker, decked out in many rings, bracelets, necklaces, rosary beads, and watches that she wore all at once, and carrying her infamous purse that contained her most important possessions of the day including salt, pepper, candy, crackers, sometimes open cans of pop and water, bingo money, religious articles, toothbrush, Fixodent, assorted jewelry, and flowers. In addition to her loving family, in her later years, Peg had the fortune to be blessed with the friendship, love and care of the many residents and caretakers at Strabane Woods and Gateway Hospice. Her smile and gratitude, which she often expressed to each of them, brought a special joy to all. Peg will be greatly missed. As she would say, "parting is such sweet sorrow." Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS.

Friends welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a prayer service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed at 11:30 a.m. by a Mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of Miraculous Medal. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Peg participated in all of the many social activities of Strabane Woods, from daily exercise to many games, art activities, parties and entertainment, and of course, her beloved bingo. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Social Fund of Strabane Woods. Checks can be made out to Cindy D'Amico, Acting Activity Coordinator, Strabane Woods Assisted Living Facility, 319 Wellness Way, Washington, PA 15301, 724-225-9400, Memo Activity Fund of Strabane Woods. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary