Michelle L. Baker


1967 - 03
Michelle L. Baker Obituary
Michelle Lynn Baker, 52, of Mt. Pleasant, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. She was born March 14, 1967, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of John Baker, of Mt. Pleasant, and Christina Baldwin Durkota, of Youngwood. Michelle attended Latrobe High School and she attended Living Waters Family Worship Center. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her stepfather, Michael Durkota; her son, J.D. Greene and his fiance, Brittany, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, who were the love of her life, Syndil and Nicholas; two sisters, Cheryl Rhodes and her husband, Dale, of Mt. Pleasant, and Lori Baker, of Mt. Pleasant; her companion, Matthew Spaugy; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited from 2 until 5 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019, the hour of funeral services with Pastor Roy Tryon officiating, to the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the family in memory of Michelle to help with final expenses. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 1, 2019
