Michelle M. Brandonio, 51, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. She was born March 23, 1968, in Jeannette, a daughter of Michael J. and Leslie E. Brooks Brandonio, of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Elijah (Kristen) Flowers, of Florida, Shane Brandonio, USN, stationed in Chicago, Ill., Stephanie Brandonio, James Brandonio, John Brandonio, Kaylee Brandonio and Noah Brandonio, all of Connellsville; a granddaughter, Leah Kelly; a grandson on the way, Louie; a brother, Michael (Sue) Brandonio, of Greensburg; two sisters, Renee (Matt) Gratter, of Jeannette, and Amanda (John) Simmons, of Greensburg; nieces, Megan, Rebecca and Sophia; nephews, Steven, Luke, Eli and Chase; and a very special aunt, with whom Michelle spent many hours playing cards and crafting, Rose Brooks; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
At Michelle's request, there will be no public visitation or service.
