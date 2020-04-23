|
Michelle Rene Ellig Clayton, 53, of Trafford, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home surrounded by family. She was born in Greensburg on Oct. 21, 1966, and was the daughter of MaryAnn Senkowski Ellig, of Trafford, and the late Larry Ellig, of Jeannette. She had been employed at Macy's Department store in Monroeville for the past 34 years, most recently in the fine handbags department. She enjoyed handmade crafts, gardening and antiques. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Thomas Floyd Clayton, and son, Tyler Thomas Clayton, both of Trafford; sister, Marcie (Mark) Slivka, of North Huntingdon; brother, Michael Ellig, of Trafford; and nieces and nephews, Jared (Malena) Slivka, of White Oak, Nathan Slivka and Lauren Slivka, of North Huntingdon, Rachel (Somdy) Kenvongsa, of Georgia, and Michael Ellig Jr., of Murrysville. Family services were held. Arrangements were by STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177). Remembrances may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.