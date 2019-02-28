Michelle Renee (Pletcher) Corbin, 52, of Hermitage, formerly of Ruffsdale, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, in Sharon Regional Hospital, Sharon. Michelle was born March 15, 1966, in Greensburg, a daughter of Alice (Lubiniski) Pletcher, of Ruffsdale, and the late James Pletcher, who passed away in 2014. She was married to Larry Corbin, who passed away in 2010. Michelle was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. She graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1984, and received a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg. Michelle was employed as a Pennsylvania licensed social worker at the Human Services Center, New Castle, and at the Irene Stacey Center, Butler. She was very dedicated to her clients at her work and enjoyed needle pointing and music. Michelle was also a member of the Church of Christ in Scottdale. Michelle will be sadly missed by her loving family; her mother, Alice (Lubiniski) Pletcher; her sister, Valerie Hope Johnson and her husband, Rand, of Ruffsdale; her brother, Jason Pletcher and fiance, Erin, of Scottdale; and her nephew, Ian Stupalski, of Ruffsdale. In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pletcher, in 1974.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday with Preacher Rick Phillips officiating.

