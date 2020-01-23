Home

Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
Mikel D. Uncapher


1984 - 2020
Mikel D. Uncapher Obituary
Mikel D. Uncapher, 36, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born Jan. 1, 1984, in Jeannette, a son of Curtis and Donna Uncapher. He was a graduate of Westmoreland County Community College, receiving a degree in culinary arts. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Dolores Uncapher, of Illinois; two brothers, Don Curtis Uncapher and wife Patricia, of South Park, and Issac A. Uncapher, of Penn Township; his sister, Helena D. Jones and husband C.J., of Greensburg; and three nieces and nephews, Hailey, Savana and Deven.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Kurt Detar officiating. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mikel's parents. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
