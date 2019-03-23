Mila Grace Huygens, infant daughter of Daniel and Ashley Huygens, of Richlands, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Mila Grace is survived by her parents, Daniel and Ashley Huygens, of the home; brother, Nolan Huygens, of the home; grandparents, Rick Huygens, of Scottdale, Clare Copenhaver and her husband, Jay, of New Stanton, and James Allem, of Uniontown; great-grandparents, Jim and Susan Prock, of Bassett, Va., and Dennis and Deborah Allem, of Canton, Ohio; aunts and uncles, Nicole (Donald) Holmes, of Chesapeake, Va., Michael (Tara) Huygens, of Kittery, Maine, and Ryan Allem, of Pittsburgh; cousins, Ryan and Alex Holmes; and her honorary family, Mr. and Mrs. Kurt and Casey Jones, and Trey and Brantley.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the JONES FUNERAL HOME, Jacksonville Chapel, N.C. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jeff Allem officiating. Burial will follow at Jarman Family Cemetery on Thomas Loop Road in Richlands, N.C.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that memorials be made in honor of Mila Grace Huygens to Avery's Angels Gastroschisis Foundation to aid in future research at averysangels.org/donate. Electronic condolences may be left for the family at www.jonesfh.org. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 23, 2019