|
|
Milan J. Yencho, 89, of New Alexandria, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in UPMC Mercy Hospital. He was born Dec. 15, 1929, a son of the late John and Helen (Goga) Yencho. He served in the Navy as a chief bosun mate and then re-enlisted and retired from the Coast Guard. Milan was a member of the Bible Fellowship Church, in Irwin, and the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge No. 601 and the North Versailles and Polish Clubs, where he loved to go to Polka dances. Milan was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Barbish. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Yencho; brother, Robert Yencho; sister, Dorothy Pelly; nephew, David Pelly; and stepson, Paul Barbish.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in the Bible Fellowship Church, 275 Brush Creek Road, Irwin. Inurnment is private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 N. First St., Jeannette, is assisting the family with all arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 10, 2019