Milda Jean (Lux) Fedorka, of Greensburg, formerly of Greenock, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Redstone Highlands in Greensburg. She celebrated her 99th birthday this past Dec. 26, 2018. Lovingly known as "Mimi" by many, she was preceded in death by her late husband, George "Poppop" Fedorka, who died Nov. 7, 1997, and by her parents, the late John "Honus" Lux and Jennie (Nabors) Lux. Milda was a member of McKeesport High School Class of 1937 and sang in the state championship acapella choir. She studied commercial art and later taught at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She then worked for many years as an artist for the G.C. Murphy Co. in McKeesport, and retired from there as head of the art department. A strong, free-willed spirit, Milda broke the stigmas of gender well before her time. The artwork she created both at work and at home was inspirational, mesmerizing, and heartfelt. She passed this love of art down to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends, often sketching pictures freehand or sharing her critiques of others' creations. Milda was very active for many years with Greenock United Methodist Church, singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, helping with Vacation Bible School, and participating in the prayer group. She was devoted to her family and loved visiting relatives and traveling with her husband. They spent many nights dancing at local halls and playing card games with beloved friends. She also loved her community of friends and aides who she got to know during her final years at Redstone Highlands. She is survived by brother, Richard Lux and his wife, Kathy, of St. Francis, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Nan Lux, of Iron River, Wis. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert "Bobby" Lux and John "Chook" Lux; and sisters, Dorothy Lux and Bernice (Lux) Masters. She is survived by sons, Thomas J. Mitchell and wife, Joanne. of Huffs Church, Pa., James G. Fedorka and wife, Beverly, of Irwin, and Russell N. Fedorka, of Phoenix, Ariz.; as well as their brother, David B. Mitchell, of Centerville, Md.; her cherished grandchildren, Cynthia Mitchell (Timothy Waldman), Pamela (Mitchell) Ulicny (Michael), Lesley (Fedorka) Kaminski (Michael), Laurel (Fedorka) Utley (Elliott), Allison Fedorka, Drew Fedorka, and James W. Fedorka; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Ulicny, Micah Ulicny, Mahalia Utley, and Cora Jean Kaminski; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Her fiery spirit will live on in all who knew her. Her family cannot help but feel joy in knowing that she was met at the gates of heaven by her loving family and friends who were waiting to laugh, sing, and dance with her once more.

