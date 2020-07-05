1/1
Mildred A. Sebek
1930 - 2020
Mildred A. (Precosky) Sebek, 90, of Tarrs, died Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. Sebek was born Jan. 10, 1930, in East Huntingdon Township, the daughter of the late John and Hazel Vylet Precosky. She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church. Millie was a graduate of the former East Huntingdon Township High School. She had been employed for more than 15 years as a nurses aide at the former Frick Hospital. After her retirement, she opened Millie's Personal Care Home in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of CSA Fraternal. She is survived by her loving family: her son, Frank J. Sebek and Cindy, of Mt. Pleasant; her companion and friend, Joseph Sartori; and her daughter-in-law, Myong Sebek, of Tarrs. She will be greatly missed by her beloved grandchildren, Heather Slutter and Richard, Frank J. Sebek II, George Sebek IV and Christine and Jonathan Sebek and Jennifer; and by her great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Sofie, Richard and Sebastian. In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her husband, George H. Sebek, in 1993; her sons, Louis Sebek, in 2007, and George H. Sebek III, in February 2020; and by her brothers and sisters, Louis and Jim Precosky, Marie Posta, Emily Vaculik, and Hazel Macey. Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. Funeral services for Millie will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. Frank Todaro officiating. Interment will be in Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 5, 2020.
