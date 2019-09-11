|
|
Mildred "Ruth" Caldwell Bish, 85 of Wellsburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. She was born Nov. 1, 1933, in Loyalhanna Township, in Westmoreland County, a daughter of the late Robert Dawn and Esther (Marks) Vought. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Kenneth Allen Caldwell Sr.; her second husband, Bruce Bish; her son, Kenneth Allen Caldwell Jr.; a brother, Marvin George Vought; a sister, Rheda Irene McGarry; and her son-in-law, Harlan Tyers, in 2008. She graduated from Saltsburg High School in 1951. Ruth was a homemaker and a member of the Hope Evangelical Methodist Church, in Youngstown, and attended the Wellsburg First Baptist Church. Ruth is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Caldwell) Tyers, of Wellsburg, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Amanda Tyers, of Wellsburg, W.Va., and Rebecca (Joshua) Tyers-Brown, of O'Hara; two great-granddaughters, Kensington and Kora Brown; a brother, Robert (Geraldine) Vought, of Saltsburg; a sister, Phyllis Jean Ankney, of Indiana, Pa.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at noon Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in the Unity Cemetery, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe, PA 15650, with the Rev. Wayne Rhoades officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of MULLENBACH FUNERAL HOME, 669 Main St., Follansbee, W.Va.
Condolences may be sent to www.mullenbachfh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 11, 2019