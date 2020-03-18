|
Mildred E. (Chicka) Dovyak, 96, of New Alexandria, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born Sept. 27, 1923, in New Alexandria to Mike and Sara (Stepanovich) Chicka. Mildred was a longtime member of St. Sylvester Church, where she had been very active in the Rosary Altar Society. She was also a member of the Slickville American Legion Auxiliary Post 18. Mildred was a master crocheter who enjoyed crafting, gardening and cooking for her family. Her greatest joy was caring for her family, and she was blessed to be able to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mildred is survived by her loving children, Carolyn Stough, Mildred Richardson, Paul (Pamela) Dovyak, Lois Dovyak and Daniel Dovyak; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kyle) Lewis, Bradley (Susan) Richardson, Sara (Jason) Branch and Kaiti Dovyak; great-grandchildren, Ella Branch, Jack Lewis and Abigail Richardson; siblings, Radie Chicka, Robert Chicka and Darlene Deskin; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leo Dovyak; her parents, Mike and Sara (Stepanovich) Chicka; and four brothers, Milton, Daniel, Michael and Nicholas Chicka. Services will be private and are entrusted to BASH-NIED-JOBE FUNERAL HOME (724-468-8381). In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mildred's memory to the or any . Online condolences can be given at www.bash-niedfuneralhome.com.