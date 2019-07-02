Home

Mildred Wilson Gill, 82, of Ligonier, formerly of Arlington, Va., passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born April 9, 1937, in Arlington, Va., a daughter of the late Frank James Wilson and Betsy Figgens Wilson. Prior to her retirement in 1995, she had been employed by the former Bell Atlantic. She and her husband then made Ligonier their home for the last 24 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two children, Melissa and James Gill; and three brothers and one sister. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ralph E. Gill; a son, Glen A. Gill, of Ligonier; a grandson, Dale Johnson; and two sisters, Patricia Smith, of Owingsville, Ky., and Blanche Melton, of Arlington, Va.
All services will be private at the convenience of the family. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. of Ligonier, is assisting the family.
www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 2, 2019
