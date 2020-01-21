|
Mildred (Cecconello) Gillespie, 73, of Greensburg, formerly of Herminie, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1946, and was the daughter of the late William Cecconello and Mildred (Beddick) Cecconello. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son Nicholas and brothers Richard, William and John. She is survived by son Jonathan (Lindsay) Gillespie; grandchildren Jacob, Lily, Alexander and Madolynn; sisters Barbara Nemec (Larry) and Patricia Raczkowski (Larry); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 21, 2020