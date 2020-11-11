1/1
Mildred J. Kaylor
1943 - 2020
Mildred Jean "Mickie" Kaylor, 77, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Clairton, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born Feb. 20, 1943, in McKeesport, and was the daughter of the late Andrew and Jeanette (Kubancsek) Gombar. She was the wife of the late Gilbert Wayne Kaylor, who passed away Aug. 13, 2009. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin, and had worked for Hills, Eckerd Drug, McDonalds, the Head Start Program in Arkansas and the former G.C. Murphy Co. home office in McKeesport. She is survived by her daughters, Colleen (Steven) Loy, of North Huntingdon, and Cheryl (Rodolfo Cueto) Kaylor, of Ashburn, Va.; grandchildren, Skylar (Justin) Adams, Brody Adams and Diego Battle; nieces, nephews and granddogs, Bear, Yoggie, Jingles and Rocky. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Gombar; and sisters, Dolly Gregor and May Rizzuto. Visitation and funeral service are private. The Rev. Vincent P. Velas will officiate. Private inurnment will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in North Versailles. Arrangements are by the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township. 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Transitions Health Care Activities Department at 8850 Barnes Lake Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Transitions Health Care for their kindness and compassion. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
