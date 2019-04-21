Mildred Jean (Aukerman) Marks, 93, of Latrobe, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at home. She was born July 3, 1925, in Cook Township, to the late Brade Aukerman and Hilda Hunter. Mildred was a retired cafeteria worker for Greater Latrobe School District and Kennametal. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Audley Levalle Marks, in 1992; a sister, Phylis Shaffer; and a son-in law, Edward Ribblet. She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn E. Ribblet, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Douglas Ribblet and his wife, Barbara and Jeffrey Ribblet and his wife, Cassandra; two great-grandchildren, Michael and Katie Ribblet; one great-great-grandchild, Mle Jones; and a brother, Ernie Richard Aukerman.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Bethel Lutheran Church, with Vicar Eric Damon officiating. Burial will take place in Bethel Cemetery, Cook Township.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Lisa, Sherrie and Chaplain Marty from Heartland Hospice for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided over the last several weeks.