Mildred J. (Radacosky) Rubino, 97, of Loyalhanna, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at her home. Born July 1, 1922, in Duryea, Pa., she was a daughter of the late John A. Radacosky and Bertha (Fedor) Radacosky. Mildred was a member of St. Rose Church, Latrobe, and its Rosary Altar Christian Mothers. She enjoyed cooking and loved lunches with her family. Always interested in current events and politics, she remained up-to-date and knowledgeable of the events of the day. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph G. Rubino; two sons, John Alan Rubino and Daryl A. Rubino; one sister, Agnes Burd; and three brothers, Eugene, Ronald and Albert Radacosky. Mildred is survived by one son, Douglas Rubino, of Latrobe; five daughters, Anita Bobyak and her husband, Kevin, of Brownsville, Karen Moore and her husband, Gary, of Latrobe, Jeanne Muir and her husband, Dana, of Bear Rocks, Pa., Joanne Stahl and her husband, Daniel, of Bear Rocks, Pa., and Joline Kendall, of Loyalhanna; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Rubino, of Raleigh, N.C.; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, especially Amber and Melissa, for their wonderful, compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Rose Church with the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020