Mildred M. (Myers) Dayton, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born July 7, 1926, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Sheldon and Nannie (Fenton) Myers. Mildred was a loving homemaker, raising five children. She was a member of Community Church of Hecla and enjoyed bowling. Mildred was a member of Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and participated in the PA Senior Olympic Games and the National Olympic Games. She is survived by her five children, Carol Goulding, Beverly Albright, Sandra Zimmerman (Arthur), Donald Dayton (Joyce) and Roxanne Upholster (Tony); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dayton in 1985; three brothers, William, Johnny and Jim Myers; and a sister, Mary Louise Frund.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St, Greensburg, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019