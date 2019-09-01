Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Dayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Dayton


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred M. Dayton Obituary
Mildred M. (Myers) Dayton, 93, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born July 7, 1926, in East Huntingdon Township, a daughter of the late Sheldon and Nannie (Fenton) Myers. Mildred was a loving homemaker, raising five children. She was a member of Community Church of Hecla and enjoyed bowling. Mildred was a member of Mt. Pleasant Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and participated in the PA Senior Olympic Games and the National Olympic Games. She is survived by her five children, Carol Goulding, Beverly Albright, Sandra Zimmerman (Arthur), Donald Dayton (Joyce) and Roxanne Upholster (Tony); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dayton in 1985; three brothers, William, Johnny and Jim Myers; and a sister, Mary Louise Frund.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St, Greensburg, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Dr. Dale L. Porterfield officiating. Interment will take place in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To share an online condolence, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now