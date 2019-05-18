Mildred "Millie" Mance, 89, entered peacefully into the presence of her Lord on the morning of May 11, 2019, with family present. Beloved wife of the late George W. Mance (Bill), Millie was one of 10 children born to the late Frank and Margaret Kozain, of Harrison City. Millie quietly centered her life around loving and caring for her family and serving her Lord as a pianist and Sunday school teacher. At an early age, she received God's gracious gift of salvation; the resulting life transformation that comes from knowing Jesus Christ was evidenced in who she was and in her sweet smile. Until her health began to fail, she and Bill loved to travel. Her great loves were the ocean and the mountains where they often spent time with family. In April, 2008, an accident claimed Bill's life. Her injuries left her unable to live alone. In an instant, she lost her husband, health and home. This began moves to be near family, first to Chambersburg, then Allentown. Recent years were especially difficult as health issues worsened. Even so, her faith remained steadfast. God's grace and His Word renewed hope until finally her long struggle was over. We rejoice that she will ever be with her Lord. She is survived by children, Cheryl Moroz (Dave), of Allentown, Pa., and William Mance (Cricket), of Round Rock, Texas; four grandchildren, Melanie, Charles, Erin and Jon; seven great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons; and also survived by one sister, Sara Greager, of Greensburg, a brother, Howard Kozain (Sophia), of Greencastle, Pa., and many dearly loved brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Margaret Vasil and Lillian Palmer; five brothers, Ralph, Frank, Robert, Carl and James; granddaughter, Melissa Mance; and dearly loved sister and brothers-in-law. Online condolences are welcome through the Pennsylvania Cremation Services LLC, www.pennsylvaniacremationservices.com.

A celebration of life gathering is being planned. Details will be provided. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary