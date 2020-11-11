1/1
Mildred Metz
1961 - 2020-11-04
Mildred Metz, 59, of Shippenville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Born Feb. 15, 1961, in Flemington, N.J., Mildred was the daughter of late Edward and Helen Emery. Mildred enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, crafting, taking pictures and she loved her dogs. Mildred is survived by her husband, Randy Barker; her children, David (Ashley) Metz, Tammy Metz, Bobbie Metz and Kevin Metz; and her grandchildren, David Metz, Adrien Metz, Kodi Metz, Tyler Metz, Brandy Metz, Jeffery Walker, Lucas Metz, Shawn Alexander, Destiney Metz, Bradley Walker, Damian Metz and Sherry Metz. Also surviving are Mildred's sisters, Mary Newby, Jackquline McCann and Donna King; and a brother, Patrick McCann. Along with her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Emery; a sister, Helene Knight; and a niece Kellie Cucri. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the McENTIRE-WEAVER FUNERAL HOME, 504 E. Penn Ave., Knox. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of one's choice.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mcentire-Weaver Funeral Home
504 E Penn St
Knox, PA 16232
(814) 797-5265
