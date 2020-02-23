|
Mildred Nicklow, 92, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1927, in German Township, a daughter of the late Earl and Daisy (Echard) Brown. She was a member of Pennsville United Methodist Church. She was formerly employed by Anchor Hocking, Pogo's Restaurant and Jimmy Paul's Restaurant. Mildred is survived by two sons, Thomas Nicklow and Sammy Nicklow and wife, Charma; a daughter, Karen Wiltrout and husband, George; grandchildren, Jason Wiltrout and wife, April, Jeffrey Wiltrout and fiancee, Margaret Sison, Lucas Wiltrout, Ashley Wiltrout, Tyler Wiltrout, Trevor Wiltrout, Sam Nicklow and wife, Krystal and their daughter, Madison; and a sister, Thelma Hixson. In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Harry J. Nicklow; and several brothers and sisters. Mildred's family would like to thank Donna, Tammy, Cindy, Kim, Cheryl and Amedysis Home Health for their care. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the time of service, Tuesday in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. Interment will follow in Greenlick Cemetery. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.