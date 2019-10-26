|
|
Mildred "Babe" (Bognano) Pacienza, 92, of Greensburg, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Weatherwood Manor, Greensburg. She was born June 10, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Calogero and Lucia (Palachino) Bognano. Prior to retirement, she had been a sales associate for Advance Furniture. She was a member of Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. Babe never met a stranger. She made friends everywhere she went and made everyone want to be a better person. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland M. "Rollo" Pacienza; four brothers, Dominic, Concetto, Samuel and John Bognano; and three sisters, Josephine Foti, Pauline Fritz and Mary Caruso. She is survived by three daughters, Sherry Kolbosky and husband, Robert, Debbie Rhodes and husband, Bob, all of Greensburg, and Kathy Learn and husband, Paul, of Florence, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Tina LaForte (Joseph), Gretchen Herron (Joseph), Stacey Brower (Daniel), Jonathan Rhodes (Amy), Corey Rhodes (Shannon), Joshua Learn (Heather) and Matthew Learn; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Betty Pacienza; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, where a funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen M. LaSor officiating. Entombment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maplewood United Presbyterian Church, 108 Woodland Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 or UPMC Weatherwood Manor, 896 Weatherwood Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. Babe's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Weatherwood Manor and Heritage Hospice for their loving and compassionate care. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019