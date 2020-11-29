Mildred "Millie" Romanelli, 85, of Murrysville, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Harmar Village Care Center. She was born Aug. 17, 1935, in Wilmerding, daughter of the late Milan and Mary Bencitch Mastorovich. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Murrysville. She waitressed at Alpine Restaurant and Eat n Park of Monroeville for more than 35 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, James R. Romanelli. Mildred is survived by her daughter, Linda Romanelli (Bob Jankowski), Bobby (Amanda) Jankowski and their son, Rylan; brother, Michael Mastorovich; sister, Mary Vukelich; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Mack, Thomas, Steve, John and Samuel; and sisters, Betty Hreha, Anna Watt and Danice McNelly and Martha Sunderland. Friends are being received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, with the Rev. Ronald L. Emery officiating. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com
.