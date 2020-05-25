Mildred S. Tarbuk
Mildred Stella "Millie" (Zak) Tarbuk, 93, of East McKeesport, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was wife of the late Melana "Mel" Tarbuk; beloved mother of Gary M. (Cherie) Tarbuk and James (Debbie) Tarbuk; loving grandmother of Christy (Mark) Tressler, Melissa (Josiah) Henry, Gary (Christina) Tarbuk, Brian (Annette) Tarbuk, Shawna Woodward and Shannon Woodward; loving great-grandmother of Makenna, Mykah, Paytan, Gary, Maddie, Kylie, Brian R., Matthew, Isaac, Jordan and Jackson; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Upon arriving, you may be asked to remain in your vehicle for a few minutes until others leave the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for the family Wednesday at Mary Mother of God Church, St. Robert Bellarmine worship site. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
