Robert P Karish Funeral Home
1300 4Th Street Ext
Braddock Hills, PA 15221
(412) 271-3430
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME
Brinton Road and Fourth Street
Braddock Hills, PA
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME
Brinton Road and Fourth Street
Braddock Hills, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert's Bellarmine Church
Mildred Sabol Obituary
Mildred "Millie" (Balkovic) Sabol, 87, of North Versailles, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Clarence "Spud" Sabol, who was called home to the Lord four months ago; they were married for 67 years. She was born in Rankin and was a daughter of the late Matthew and Catherine Balkovic. She was the dear mother of Patti (Mike) Flister, Gregg (Ada) Sabol, Lori (Mark) Baird, Julie Sabol, Susie (Chuck) Murn and Rick (Jodi) Sabol; grandmother of 20; great-grandmother of 23; sister of Kathryn (Ted) Burns, the late Dolores (Robert) Karish and the late Matthew Balkovic; and sister-in-law of Roberta Balkovic. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Millie was retired after many years at Kopp Glass. She enjoyed baking, reading, gardening, and all things pink. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She especially loved cuddling her grandbabies. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful ladies who took exceptional care of their parents and allowed them to remain in their own home.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday only at ROBERT P. KARISH FUNERAL HOME INC., Brinton Road and Fourth Street, Braddock Hills, PA 15221, 412-271-3430. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Robert's Bellarmine Church. Entombment will be at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.karishfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
