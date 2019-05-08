Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Mildred Silianoff


Mildred "Mitzi" (Puskar) Silianoff, 89, of Wilmerding, died peacefully Sunday, May 5, 2019. Mitzi was the devoted wife of the late Drago "Baldy" Silianoff. She was preceded in passing by her father, Bozo Puskar; mother, Sava (Relja) Puskar Evosevich; and stepfather, George Evosevich. She was the devoted mother of Daniel (Sandra) Silianoff, Ronald (Julie) Silianoff and Sandra Silianoff; grandmother of Seann (Jen) Correll, Dan (Tara), Amber, Hannah and Luke Silianoff; great-grandmother of Sydney, Logan, Micah and Ruby; and special sister of Violet (late John) Stump. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces and friends. She was devoted to her kids and grandchildren. She was the wonderful caregiver to her husband for 13 years. She enjoyed exercising, watching the Steelers, going to movies, and driving to Monroeville Mall to be with friends. Mitzi worked at the family bakery, as well as Westinghouse Electric in East Pittsburgh.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, with Pomen at 7 p.m., in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox Church, 2110 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, with the Very Rev. George Veselinovic officiating. Everyone please meet at the church. Mitzi will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery, next to her beloved husband.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences. Memory Eternal.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 8, 2019
