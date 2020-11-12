1/
Mildred Striner
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Striner, 91, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born July 23, 1929, a daughter of Frank and Barbara Katilavas. Mildred was raised in Springdale and graduated from Springdale High School. She worked as a switchboard operator and then as a secretary. She was an active member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for many years. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family and planning outings with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward, an infant son, Warren, and her husband, John. Surviving are four loving daughters, Janice (Dennis) Harman, of Wernersville, Joyce (James) Colton, of Trafford, Valerie (Ty) Russell, of Boise, Idaho, and Lois (Daniel) Poirier, of Negaunee, Mich.; dear grandchildren, Geoffrey, Amberly, Bradley, Sarah, Laura, Dale and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Dominic, Malia, Prudence, Verity, Marley and Delaney. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved