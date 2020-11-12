Mildred Striner, 91, of Murrysville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born July 23, 1929, a daughter of Frank and Barbara Katilavas. Mildred was raised in Springdale and graduated from Springdale High School. She worked as a switchboard operator and then as a secretary. She was an active member of Poke Run Presbyterian Church, serving as a deacon for many years. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family and planning outings with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward, an infant son, Warren, and her husband, John. Surviving are four loving daughters, Janice (Dennis) Harman, of Wernersville, Joyce (James) Colton, of Trafford, Valerie (Ty) Russell, of Boise, Idaho, and Lois (Daniel) Poirier, of Negaunee, Mich.; dear grandchildren, Geoffrey, Amberly, Bradley, Sarah, Laura, Dale and Scott; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Dominic, Malia, Prudence, Verity, Marley and Delaney. A private memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wolfe-vongeis.com
