Mildred (Bozich Cheran) Susang, formerly of Irwin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. She was born July 27, 1921. Mildred was preceded in death by father, Mile Bozich; mother, Lucy (Kohanich) Bozich; brothers, George, Nicholas, Michael and Paul; sister, Katherine; son, Michael Cheran; and husbands, Michael Cheran (1945) and John Susang (2010). She is survived by sister, Lillian Gnieski, of Westmoreland City; son, John A Susang, of Lake Dallas, Texas; daughters, Elaine Abrams, of Largo, Fla., and Donna Cassanese, of Brooksville, Fla.; and grandchildren, Jared Douds, of Tampa, Fla., and Allison Jackson, of Hudson, Ohio. Mildred was a sweet and gentle soul. She was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019