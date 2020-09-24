Mildred "Sally" (Ligenfelter) Swanson, 82, of Tarentum, formerly of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Anna. She was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Brackenridge, to the late Theodore and Essie (Jones) Ligenfelter. Sally worked for the Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum and also sold Avon. She was of the Methodist faith. Sally enjoyed traveling, bingo and doing volunteer work. She was a member of the Pioneer Hose Ladies Auxiliary. Sally is survived by her three daughters, Anna Swanson, of Natrona, Rebecca (Eric) Negley, of Brackenridge, and Sherrie (Jim) Mosley, of Bakersville, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Russell (Rachel) Hank, Cindy (Jay) Sciubba, Crystal Coudriet, Matthew Coudriet, Charlotte Hockenberry, Charles Hockenberry, Kassandra Mosely, Melissa Mosley and Erica Negley; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and by her brothers, Arthur (Sally) Ligenfelter and Thomas (Debbie) Ligenfelter, both of Allegheny Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lindy Swanson, July 15, 1987; son, Lindy Swanson; daughter, Donna R. Swanson-Hockenberry; and by her brothers, Alvin, Theodore and Murphy Ligenfelter. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Officiating will be Pastor Cathy Blythe. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. The Pioneer Hose Ladies Auxiliary will hold services at 5:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.



