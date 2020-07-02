Mildred June "Millie" Ulbrich, 93, of Elizabeth Township, passed away, Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born June 8, 1927, in Blythedale, and was the daughter of the late Alfred (Harris) Codeluppi and the late Mary (Chiari) Codeluppi. Millie was a member of Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Shepherds. She was also a member of the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary, McKeesport, and was a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels, Elizabeth Township. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald W. Ulbrich; daughter, Mary (Ralph) Miller, of Fox Chapel; grandchildren, Mara (Drew) Johnson and Lindsay Miller; great-granddaughter, Ryan June Johnson; sister, Betty (Earl) Karasack, of Latrobe; and nieces and nephews. There is no visitation. Private service was held in the West Newton Cemetery Chapel. The Rev. W. Stephen Morse officiated. Interment followed there. A celebration of the life of Millie Ulbrich will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000. Drew J. Gilbert, director. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Highlands Community United Methodist Church or Meals on Wheels, 100 Timothy Drive, Elizabeth, PA 15037. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com
