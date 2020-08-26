Minnie Palmieri

Minnie (Clemente) Palmieri, 93, of Raleigh, N.C., formerly of Export, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. She was born in Salem Township, the last surviving child of the late Frank and Piacentina (Ciotti) Clemente. Minnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving children, Frank (Deborah) Palmieri, and Paula Palmieri-Grimm; cherished grandchildren, Dan (Beth) Palmieri, Natalie Palmieri, Kelsey (Jason) Plank, Tricia (fiance, Robert Augustowski) Grimm and Charlotte Grimm; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and seven siblings, Minnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 39 years, Lawrence Palmieri; and daughter, Patricia Palmieri McClelland. Family and friends are welcome to attend a funeral Mass for Minnie that will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. John Baptist de la Salle Catholic Church, 497 Athena Drive, Delmont, with Father Dan Ulishney as celebrant. Please go directly to the church. Committal services and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. CDC guidelines will apply to the Mass. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Minnie's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.