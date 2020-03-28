|
Moise "Moonie" J. Deguffroy, 87, of Penn Township, died Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was born Nov. 18, 1932, at the family farm near present-day Sunrise Estates, son of the late Augustine and Viola (Beaver) Deguffroy. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Norma (Petrella) Deguffroy; brother, Robert Deguffroy; and sisters, Hilda Surrec Tatarek and Grace Petrill. He is survived by his son, Ronald M. Deguffroy and wife, Megan (Cox), of Chambersburg; and daughter, Deborah J. DeMark and husband, Michael, of Penn Township; four grandchildren, Melissa Wilson (DeMark) and fiance, Joshua List, Michael DeMark and girlfriend, Brittany Perry, Matthew DeMark, and Lauren Deguffroy; great-grandchildren, Bella Wilson and Norah and Roscoe List; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. After graduation, Moonie continued to assist his father with the family farm. He then started a business, Deguffroy Excavating, which later became Deguffroy and Associates. He retired at 55, at which point he and Norma enjoyed many long vacations. He was an original owner of Four Seasons Sporting Goods. After his wife's parents' passing, you could see him behind the bar at Joe's Tavern, of which he was co-owner. Moonie had a great love for hunting. He hunted for turkey, white-tail deer, and bear in Pa. Moonie also made many trips west with his many friends and his nephew, Augie, to hunt elk, mule deer, and turkey. He was a proud title-holder of the Seven Hundred Club at North Central Ohio Varmint Express killing a groundhog at more than half a mile. Moonie was a member of the Trafford Sportsmen's Club and of the Lions Club in Claridge. He coached many years with the Penn Trafford Midget Football Athletic Association. He loved watching high school and Steelers football. During his last few years, the kindness and care given to him by so many neighbors, friends, and relatives was of great comfort, and the family extends much appreciation for the compassion and care provided. Due to current health concerns, viewing, services, and interment will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. In lieu of flowers or food donations, memorial contributions may be made to at . www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.