Molly Joanne Gilbert Reilly died peacefully Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Active in the Greensburg community as a church secretary and avid volunteer, Molly was known for her sweet, loving, and friendly personality. Her family would often joke that she could get onto an elevator with a complete stranger and get off with a good friend. Molly was born July 23, 1936, in Elyria, Ohio, to Joseph Maxwell Gilbert and Aletha Haugh Gilbert. She graduated from Boardman High School in 1954 and Grove City College in 1958, and married Donald Thomas Reilly March 24, 1962. Molly began her career after college as secretary to the senior vice president of sales at Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. in Youngstown, Ohio. Upon moving to Greensburg, she served as the secretary for the First United Church of Christ, later as the receptionist for Catholic Charities, and then secretary for Trinity United Church of Christ. She volunteered at St. Anne Home, worked with the Westmoreland County Literacy Council as a tutor and librarian, enjoyed several book clubs, and was an active member of the American Association of University Women and The Women's Club of Grove City College. Molly was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald T. Reilly. She is survived by her son, Jay Gilbert Reilly and his wife, Karlyne; her granddaughters, Jordan Alexandra Reilly and Megan Bryce Reilly; and her brother, John Maxwell Gilbert and his wife, Carole, and their family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit https://www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.