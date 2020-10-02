Mona Faye Bridges, 91, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Surfside Beach, S.C. Affectionately known as "Nanny" to her family, Faye was born March 3, 1929, in Everson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman Whaley Hamilton and Ella Mae (Upperman) Hamilton, of Youngwood; sister, Erma Jean Bridges, of Hunker; brother, Howard Malcolm Hamilton, of Youngwood; and loving husband of 52 years, Orbin Ray Bridges originally of Hunker. She is survived by her sons, Scott (Beth) Bridges and Randy (Maria) Bridges; grandchildren, Travis, Lexy, Samantha and James; stepgrandchildren, Drew (Cody, and sons, Reid and Walker) Rankin, and Meredith Rankin; and numerous nieces and nephews, among them special nephew and niece Barry and Betty Bridges, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., who were especially dear. After retiring from their first careers in 1986, during which Faye was an insurance broker and agent, Faye and Orb left Youngwood for the warmer climate of Surfside Beach, S.C. There she began her second career of over 30 years at Captain Dick's Marina/Crazy Sister Marina in Murrells Inlet, S.C., where she made many friends among the staff and customers. She loved the lively environment working among the marina and fishing community. She was a devout Christian and was member of Christ United Methodist Church in Youngwood, and Surfside United Methodist Church in Surfside Beach, S.C. She loved spending time with her family and playing cards, especially Hand And Foot, where she was known as the "world champion." She was once called the guardian angel of her family and she truly is that now. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time. Cremation Services Direct, LLC, 843-651-1194, of Myrtle Beach, is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice Care Charity Inc. (a foundation of MSA), or Open Arms Foundation (a foundation of Embrace Hospice). Condolences may be made at www.cremationservicesdirect.com
