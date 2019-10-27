|
|
Mona F. Naimark, of Asheville, N.C., formerly of White Oak, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Mission Memorial Hospital, Asheville, N.C. Born Dec. 29, 1932, in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Margaret Stark Izsak. The wife of the late Bernard G. Naimark, she is survived by her sons, Eric (Roberta) Naimark, of Asheville, N.C., and Mitchell (Barbara) Naimark, of Severna Park, Md.; also by five grandsons; one great-grandson; and six great-granddaughters. Mrs. Naimark served for many years as secretary of the former Congregation Tree of Life-Sfard in White Oak. She was a member of the Congregation Beth Ha'Tephila in Asheville, N.C., and was a member of the former Congregation Tree of Life-Sfard in White Oak.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in the Tree of Life-Sfard Cemetery, with Rabbi Paul Tuchman officiating. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 1600 Coursin St., McKeesport, PA 15132 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 27, 2019